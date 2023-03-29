| 10.4°C Dublin

US authorities accuse crypto exchange Binance of ‘sham’ compliance

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg Expand

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg

Tom Wilson and Angus Berwick

The world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance, and its CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao were sued by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday for operating what the regulator alleged were an "illegal" exchange and a "sham" compliance program.

The CFTC sued Binance, Mr Zhao and its former top compliance executive with "willful evasion" of US law, "while engaging in a calculated strategy of regulatory arbitrage to their commercial benefit".

