Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto told US President Donald Trump in a phone call that his country wants to incorporate Canada into a newly-struck trade deal amid renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

US and Mexico discuss bringing in Canada after reaching new trade agreement

Trump said he would call Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau soon and that if Canada wants to negotiate fairly the United States would do so.

Earlier on Monday Trump wrote in a post on Twitter: "A big deal looking good with Mexico!"

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Twitter that he would be speaking with Trump on advances made in the renegotiation of the NAFTA trade deal so that Canada can rejoin trilateral talks.

