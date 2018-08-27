US and Mexico discuss bringing in Canada after reaching new trade agreement
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto told US President Donald Trump in a phone call that his country wants to incorporate Canada into a newly-struck trade deal amid renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Trump said he would call Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau soon and that if Canada wants to negotiate fairly the United States would do so.
Earlier on Monday Trump wrote in a post on Twitter: "A big deal looking good with Mexico!"
Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Twitter that he would be speaking with Trump on advances made in the renegotiation of the NAFTA trade deal so that Canada can rejoin trilateral talks.
More to follow...
Online Editors
Related Content
- TK Maxx bucks the trend among gloomy retailers
- Impact of trade war could trump Brexit, warns Kingspan chief
- Donald Trump slams social media firms as 'silencing millions'
- Trump offered Italy help to fund public debt next year – reports
- British Airways to axe flights between London and Iran