US adds dozens of Chinese firms to its tech goods exports blacklist

US president Joe Biden's administration has limited what US companies can sell to China and has pushed for allies to go along with the plan. Photo: Patrick Semansky/AP

The US government is blacklisting Yangtze Memory Technologies, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group and dozens of other Chinese tech companies, ratcheting up a trade conflict between the world’s two largest economies.

The Department of Commerce is placing the companies on the so-called entity list, meaning that anyone seeking to supply them with US technology will require a license from Washington, something that will likely be difficult to get.

The latest restrictions are part of a push to limit China’s access to advanced chipmaking and artificial intelligence technology, which the US wants to keep away from the Asian nation’s military. In October, the Biden administration unveiled sweeping measures that limit what US companies can sell to the country and it has been pushing for allies to go along with the plan.

The idea is to severely restrict China’s “ability to leverage artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and other powerful, commercially available technologies for military modernisation and human rights abuses”, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said in a statement. “This work will continue, as will our efforts to detect and disrupt Russia’s efforts to obtain necessary items and technologies for its brutal war against Ukraine, including from Iran.”

Yangtze Memory and Shanghai Micro were added to the list out of concern that they’ll work with Huawei, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and other companies that the US has decided are either a risk to national security or support oppression by the Chinese government.

The two companies are key to China’s efforts to build a domestic chipmaking business and wean itself off imports.

