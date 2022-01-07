Uranium prices spike higher on Kazakh unrest, but world's largest producer insists output is stable

Kazakatomprom, the world’s biggest uranium producer, said it was operating normally with no impact on output or exports despite unrest in Kazakhstan.

Uranium prices have risen after unrest in Kazakhstan which was spurred initially by protests against fuel price hikes. Spot prices hit $45.50 (€40) per pound on Wednesday, the highest since November 30, according to a Platts assessment.

But the central Asian country’s political turmoil does not seem to have so far affected key industries.

“Uranium mining is going according to plan. There have been no stoppages. The company is fulfilling its export contracts,” a Kazatomprom spokesperson said.

Kazatomprom’s attributable production represented approximately 23pc of global primary uranium output in 2020, according to the company’s website.

Kazatomprom’s London-listed shares clawed back some losses after the announcement, finishing yesterday with a loss of 6.7pc. They earlier hit the lowest since the end of September, adding to Wednesday’s 8pc drop.

Shares in other uranium producers fell on Thursday after Wednesday gains. Shares in Canada’s Cameco Corp fell 3.7pc on Thursday and a uranium exchange traded fund (ETF) from Global X fell 3.6pc.

Cameco representatives could not be reached for comment, nor could representatives from Canada-based Uranium One, which is a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom GK.

United States-based Energy Fuels said it could start producing uranium if the political unrest in Kazakhstan boosted prices for the nuclear fuel.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, the group that transports the country’s main crude oil export blend, said it was operating normally. Production at Chevron’s Tengizchevroil venture also has continued.

Yesterday, there was fresh violence in Kazakhstan’s main city after Russia rushed in paratroopers overnight to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow’s closest former Soviet allies.

Police in Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters overnight. The authorities said at least 18 members of the security forces had died, including two found decapitated. More than 2,000 people had been arrested.

After a night of running confrontations between protesters and troops on the streets, a presidential residence in the city and its mayor’s office were both ablaze, and burnt out cars littered the city, Reuters journalists said.

Military personnel regained control of the main airport, seized earlier by protesters. Yesterday evening saw renewed battles in Almaty’s main square.