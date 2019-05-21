Update your CV and pack your bags... the best city to earn big money is revealed

Over the past five years alone, San Francisco has risen 7 and 21 places on both gauges. "The rapid growth of the US tech sector is helping San Fran beat traditional capital cities for incomes," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid, Craig Nicol and Henry Allen wrote. "Whilst its cost of living is increasing each year and rising up the cost rankings on most measures we cover, it still lags major global capitals. In terms of two-bed rents however, it is only behind Hong Kong."

Much of the shift is down to the dollar's surge over the past half decade, which has helped inflate the position of US cities versus global peers. It is up 20pc versus the euro and 23pc against sterling in the period.

Zurich hasn't relinquished all of its territory. It tops the survey for quality of life and is number one, or close to it, for the cost of goods and services. It also remains the most expensive city to go on a date.

"Zurich is again the place to find a long-term partner early in life and persuade them to stay at home at night, eat in, watch the telly and save your high disposable income or risk seeing it erode," it said.

For the survey, Deutsche Bank converts prices around the world into dollars. When it comes to cigarettes and beer, Deutsche Bank's "bad habits" index shows Melbourne has toppled Oslo as the most pricey city, followed by Sydney, Auckland and Dubai.

Bloomberg

Irish Independent