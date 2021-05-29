Up, up and away – Sky-taxi firms want to revolutionise transport

Hundreds of companies around the world are jostling to develop the first electric air taxis that are expected to change the face of urban transportation.

They’re being propped up by billions of dollars in backing from investors who are betting that electric, vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL vehicles, will become as common as a traditional cab.

The aim is to have either autonomous or piloted electric air taxis that can ferry people quickly around cities, without having to deal with the kind of congestion that can plague land-based transport.

This isn’t pie in the sky stuff. Major global companies including Hyundai, Boeing and Airbus are among those developing such vehicles.

Among the high-profile players is California-based Joby Aviation, which has developed an electric air taxi that can carry a pilot and four passengers, has a range of more than 200km and can travel at more than 300km per hour. It has strategic partnerships with Toyota and Uber, and intends to have the vehicles in commercial operation by 2024.

But just as Elon Musk faced challenges ramping up production of his Tesla electric vehicles, mass producing electric air taxis could also face similar issues.

“The constraint isn’t demand, it’s vehicle supply,” insists Duncan Walker, the chief executive and co-founder of UK firm Skyports, which is building urban infrastructure to facilitate air taxis.

Last week, Skyports said that it’s investing millions of euro in a base at Shannon’s new Future Mobility Campus Ireland. The project, backed by Shannon Group and Dublin-based drone user training firm Avtrain, will be a real-world technology testbed for Skyports. It will install one of its so-called vertiports at Shannon to eventually enable passenger and other flights.

Backed by Declan Ryan’s Irelandia Aviation and other high-profile investors, Skyports is currently raising more than £100m (€115m).

“Certifying vehicles is rightly very difficult, but there’s about 200 manufacturers out there,” Mr Walker told the Irish Independent.

“Probably five to 10 of those will be certified within the next three years,” he says. “Once you’ve got that certification, you’ve then got to scale production, which is the Tesla problem. And aviation production is more challenging than automotive production because you’ve got a higher safety threshold.”

“The second wave of movers – such as Hyundai and Airbus – who gain certification in 2026 or 2027, I think that’s the tipping point,” says Walker, who worked in the property sector before establishing Skyports.

At that stage, he reckons there’ll be a number of certified vehicles and manufacturers, and multiple markets around the world.

“Then I think there’s a pretty quick tipping point into it becoming quite common,” says Walker.

Skyports is currently building one of its vertiports in Paris, while one due to be built in Singapore next year will be the first permanent, commercial operation and will be ready for use by the beginning of 2024.

But who’s going to be using air taxis? Will they be the preserve of the well-heeled? Walker insists they won’t.

“There’s definitely a price for speed,” he concedes, noting that air taxis will be faster and more direct than traditional taxis.

“The game plan for the industry is that this becomes the same price as an Uber Black,” he says, pointing to the premium-end Uber service where passengers pay more to travel in a high-end car with a professional driver.

“To get there takes a bit of time,” adds Walker. “You’ve got to build scale into the industry. Ultimately, you’ve got to get towards autonomy as well – taking the pilot out of the vehicle. That’s easier in the air than it is on the ground.”

“Then you get to a really meaningful price point, which is accessible to everybody,” according to Walker.

He says the existing helicopter market for passenger transport is “expensive, noisy, somewhat dangerous and inaccessible to most”.

“This is very much designed to be transportation for normal people,” he adds.

Residents near Shannon may be the first in Ireland to get a glimpse of this future of flying, with Skyports planning to eventually operate test passenger services in the area.

Investors in eVTOL firms are eyeing big potential returns.

Joby has plans to go public via a $6.6bn SPAC [Special Purpose Acquisition Company] deal, while Germany’s Volocopter might also consider using a SPAC. In March, Volocopter raised an additional €200m from investors led by US asset management giant Blackrock. Intel Capital is also a backer.

It’s going to take an awful lot of paying passengers to make that money back. Lift-off, it seems, won’t be able to come quickly enough.