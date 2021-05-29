| 10.3°C Dublin

Up, up and away – Sky-taxi firms want to revolutionise transport

Electric air taxi companies, like Skyports which is setting up a base in Shannon, believe they can change how we move from place to place

Skyports will install one of its vertiports at Shannon Expand
Skyports CEO Duncan Walker Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Hundreds of companies around the world are jostling to develop the first electric air taxis that are expected to change the face of urban transportation.

They’re being propped up by billions of dollars in backing from investors who are betting that electric, vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL vehicles, will become as common as a traditional cab.

The aim is to have either autonomous or piloted electric air taxis that can ferry people quickly around cities, without having to deal with the kind of congestion that can plague land-based transport.

