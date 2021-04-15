| -1.2°C Dublin

Up for Grabs – how an Asian ride-hailing startup saw off tech rival Uber

Grab Holdings to list on Nasdaq through a $39.6bn merger deal

Driven: Anthony Tan, co-founder and chief executive officer of Grab. Photo: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg Expand
Co-founder: Tan met Tan Hooi Ling at Harvard Business School. Photo: Chona Kasinger/Bloomberg Expand

Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan

The CEO of Grab, a popular app to book taxis, order food and make payments in Southeast Asia, has always been determined to win – from making his firm the best-funded regional startup to defeating behemoth rival Uber Technologies.

On Tuesday, Anthony Tan set another record when Grab Holdings agreed to list on Nasdaq through a $39.6bn (€33bn) merger deal with a blank-cheque company, Altimeter Growth.

