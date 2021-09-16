Unless wages start to rise dramatically, this inflation spike won’t last

Christine Lagarde should have been celebrating Europe’s continuing recovery from Covid last week as she announced it was sufficiently far advanced to allow the European Central Bank to pare back its pandemic bond-buying programme.

Instead what we got was an admission of failure. Neither the trillions of euro the ECB is pumping into bond markets nor deeply negative interest rates will prevent inflation sliding back after its pandemic-induced peak.

What is more, the ECB forecasters can’t see Europe’s governments doing anything about it either as they expect inflation to fall back to 1.7pc next year and to 1.5pc in 2023.

The worry isn’t that the ECB is underestimating the potential for inflation – it is that it is overestimating it, as it has done ever since 2013.

Despite headlines about rising prices and inflation hitting 10-year highs, Europe’s problem is still the same as it was before Covid – it can’t generate enough inflation and, as a result the economy risks stalling.

If you want to understand why there has been a price spike in recent months, you have to look at where we came from.

For example, airline costs in Ireland rose by 50pc in the 12 months to August this year. But back in August 2020 the Government was reimposing more stringent lockdown rules and in the third quarter the number of passengers travelling from Irish airports had slumped by 87.5pc.

It is a similar story across the rest of the goods that make up the consumer price index.

Demand has exploded with the dramatic reopening of the economy in such rapid fashion after the pandemic hit in what was the deepest global downturn in 70 years and the most widespread across countries in a 150 years.

Anyone who suggests that we are in for an inflation of 1970s proportions with price rises currently running at 2.8pc in Ireland and 3pc in the eurozone is being disingenuous.

It took two huge oil shocks – the quadrupling of prices in 1973 and the doubling in 1979-80 – to push global median inflation up from 4.4pc to 13.6pc in 1980.

Again, just look at the pre-Covid readings for Ireland. Even after six years of boasting the most robust economic recovery in Europe, annual average inflation here was just 0.9pc in 2019.

The shock from Covid was so great that, according to a new study from the World Bank analysing price trends since the 1970s: “In advanced economies, inflation fell by 1.2 percentage points between the year before the trough of the global recession and the year after, despite low inflation going into the recession.”

So what we see in annualised data is in part the impact of the low Covid base a year ago.

“Around the 2009 global recession, it took about a year after the trough of the recession for headline and core CPI inflation to rebound whereas, in 2020, they began to rebound within a quarter,” the analysis shows.

This has happened due to the suddenness of the restart and, unlike in previous recessions, governments worked to preserve household incomes.

Absent a major shock like the oil crises of the 70s, the only way we get off the floor on inflation for any sustained period of time is if workers start demanding more pay.

Just as there have been pinch points in the global economy that have driven lumber prices and second-hand car prices higher, so there have been pinch points in the sectors of the labour market where pay does seem to be rising.

A study by Indeed economist Pawel Adrjan and Reamonn Lydon of the Central Bank of Ireland shows the sectors with the fastest wage growth in Ireland are driving, construction and loading and stocking. In the ‘driving’ sector, average advertised pay in job postings on Indeed increased by 4.9pc from February to July this year.

Like all other economic data, labour has been skewed heavily by the pandemic and various job retention measures. The official figures also lag very far behind. But in the first quarter, eurozone hourly labour cost growth slowed to 1.5pc year-on-year which was the slowest pace in four years.

With furlough schemes and direct payment programmes for those unable to work now coming to an end, the next phase of the pandemic recovery will paradoxically see more people joining the official unemployment count.

In Ireland, the unemployment rate is forecast to be 8.2pc next year and still an elevated 5.5pc in 2025 – that amount of labour market slack doesn’t look to be consistent with a broad-based wages kick.

If anything, we look set for a return to the gloomy ‘old normal’ across the world rather than a new growth paradigm, according to two senior advisors at the International Monetary Fund, Liviu Voinea and Prakash Loungani.

“In the early months of the pandemic, it seemed that appreciation of the heroic role played by essential workers (such as health care workers and grocery store cashiers) would lead to a change in norms and consequent improvement in bargaining power and wages,” they wrote.

“But recent evidence suggests that, like previous major epidemics, Covid-19 will have a disproportionately adverse impact on wage prospects of those in low-income deciles and low educational attainment… without a “material pickup” in wage costs, there is unlikely to be a more persistent increase in inflation.”

That’s not good for workers, for the long-term health of the economy or for Europe where the gap between north and south is growing wider.