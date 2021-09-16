| 17°C Dublin

Unless wages start to rise dramatically, this inflation spike won’t last

David Chance

Construction is among the sectors with the fastest wage growth in Ireland. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Construction is among the sectors with the fastest wage growth in Ireland. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Christine Lagarde should have been celebrating Europe’s continuing recovery from Covid last week as she announced it was sufficiently far advanced to allow the European Central Bank to pare back its pandemic bond-buying programme.

Instead what we got was an admission of failure. Neither the trillions of euro the ECB is pumping into bond markets nor deeply negative interest rates will prevent inflation sliding back after its pandemic-induced peak.

What is more, the ECB forecasters can’t see Europe’s governments doing anything about it either as they expect inflation to fall back to 1.7pc next year and to 1.5pc in 2023.

