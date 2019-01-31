United Oil & Gas to trade on London’s AIM

London-listed United Oil & Gas is to apply for it's ordinary shares of 1p each to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

London-listed United Oil & Gas is to apply for it's ordinary shares of 1p each to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

The AIM is a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.

As part of this, the group proposes to cancel its ordinary shares from the standard segment of the official list and from trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities.

In a statement the board said it believes the move to AIM is in the best interests of the company and its shareholders as, in the opinion of the directors, AIM represents a better fit for fast growing companies of United’s size.

In addition the company said it expects the move to lead to "significant cost and administrative savings."

Shareholder approval is not required to effect the cancellation.

United’s CEO, Brian Larkin, is a veteran of both Tullow Oil and Providence Resources.

Online Editors