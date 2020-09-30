United Oil & Gas restarts Egyptian drilling plans

Prospects: United Oil and Gas is to resume drilling in Egypt

United Oil & Gas says it is recommencing its drilling programme in Egypt, after it reported a profit before tax of $1.8m (€1.5m) for the six months to June 30.

The company made a loss of $756,000 in the corresponding period in 2019.

Earlier this year, United deferred all non-capital expenditure, however it now hopes to spud a well Egypt before the end of the year.

Dublin-based United has 35 potential prospects in Egypt, where the drilling is "very affordable", the company's chief executive Brian Larkin said.

Revenue for the six months to June 30 was $2.4m, according to interim results for the group.

The Dublin-based company has a cash balance of $1.2m.

Its working interest in oil production averaged 1,975 barrels of oil per day during the six months.

The company increased production "significantly" and has very low operating costs of $4.50 a barrel.

In Egypt, United completed its Rockhopper acquisition during the period.

Meanwhile, in Jamaica, United has secured a 100pc equity stake as well as the rights to operate the Walton Morant licence. This occurred after the results.

However, in Italy the company's licenses are located close to the epicentre of the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country, which has had an impact on the level of activity there.

United's operations this year have taken place against the background of sustained low oil prices, driven in large part by the global pandemic.

United said it will continue to "evaluate new venture opportunities emerging with the aim of putting the company in a position to move quickly should a value opportunity present itself".

Mr Larkin said the year has been "successful" for the company, "with integration of the Egypt assets which are delivering low cost, sustained production, material reserves growth and positive operating cash flow".

"Looking ahead our focus remains on managing United in a responsible way as we allocate capital prudently and efficiently to grow the business.

"We are well placed to manage the challenges the industry is experiencing and to take advantage of an improvement in market conditions," Mr Larkin added.

The company expects to produce around 2,500 barrels of oil per day in the second half of2020, excluding any additional drilling results.

Irish Independent