United Oil & Gas reports maiden full year profit

United Oil & Gas has reported its first ever full year profit.

The company, headed by Dubliner Brian Larkin, recorded profit for 2020 of $850,000.

Revenue for the year was $9.1m, according to annual results from the London-listed group.

The year began with completion of the Rockhopper Egypt acquisition at the end of February, which started the revenue generation.

Brian Larkin, CEO of United Oil & Gas, said 2020 was a “landmark” year for the company, “building on strong foundations to position ourselves as a full-cycle oil and gas company with strong production, diverse assets, an exceptional board and clearly defined avenues to deliver further material growth.”

“These were significant achievements despite one of the toughest years for our sector and wider markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

During the year United recorded barrel of oil equivalent cash operating cost of $5.77.

Its capital expenditure was $2.5m, while it had cash generated from operation activities of $4.8m.

United had a cash balance at year-end of $2.2m.

The company, which has assets in Egypt, Italy Jamaica, and the UK, said its strategy remains clear; continue to grow its full cycle portfolio of “low-risk production, development and exploration assets” alongside “a few higher risk, low-cost and high impact exploration opportunities.”

United said the Covid-19 pandemic has had no impact on its operations in Egypt and the production and transport of oil and gas has continued uninterrupted.

Looking forward, the company said its group working interest production in the year to date is “ahead of expectations.” On the back of this it has raised its full year guidance to between 2,500 – 2,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Brian Larkin established United Oil and Gas in 2015, following years working for Irish explorers Providence Resources and Tullow Oil.