Unit of Dublin lessor Goshawk sues Garuda Indonesia for $5m

Helice claims lease for 737-800 jet has not been paid

Jet: Garuda Indonesia failed to pay aircraft lease, Helice claims. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg Expand

A unit of Dublin-based aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation has sued flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, claiming non-payment of more than $5m (€4.1m) connected to a jet lease.

The indirect Goshawk subsidiary, Helice Leasing, has initiated legal action in London against the Asian carrier.

But Garuda has successfully persuaded the UK High Court to stay the proceedings in favour of arbitration. However, it failed in efforts to have them stayed on the basis that Indonesia is allegedly “clearly or distinctly” the most appropriate forum to hear the dispute.

