Unit of Dublin lessor Goshawk sues Garuda Indonesia for $5m

A unit of Dublin-based aircraft lessor Goshawk Aviation has sued flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, claiming non-payment of more than $5m (€4.1m) connected to a jet lease.

The indirect Goshawk subsidiary, Helice Leasing, has initiated legal action in London against the Asian carrier.

But Garuda has successfully persuaded the UK High Court to stay the proceedings in favour of arbitration. However, it failed in efforts to have them stayed on the basis that Indonesia is allegedly “clearly or distinctly” the most appropriate forum to hear the dispute.

The action concerns a lease agreement signed between Helice and Garuda in 2016 for a Boeing 737-800.

Helice claims that Garuda has failed to pay any of the monthly rent or additional rent on the aircraft that became due each month under the lease agreement from January last year to October.

The High Court noted that since the Garuda unit was served with draft particulars of a claim, there have been further defaults in the payment of the rents due.

Notwithstanding a payment of just over $585,000 (€482,307) paid by the Indonesian firm towards the outstanding amounts, that has resulted in a total due under the lease of more than $5.1m, plus interest.

In April last year, the defendant in the case wrote to Helice, ess entially acknowledging the debt, noted the court.

“We understand that we still have some outstanding payment to Goshawk,” noted the email.

“However, it is not our intention to not paying you [sic]. We are of course remain committed to meet our obligations [sic], we only need some relaxation as things are getting worse right now… we require your support for lease rent deferral with a lengthier repayment period," it added.

The UK High Court rejected the defendant's request to move the proceedings from the UK to Indonesia.

“It has failed to discharge its burden of showing that another forum is clearly or distinctly more appropriate in circumstances where it has not identified any defence to the claim and accordingly any particular disputed issues that would more appropriately be tried elsewhere,” noted the court.

It added that the defendant has a place of business in the UK, despite being incorporated in Indonesia, and that Helice does not have any place of business in Indonesia.

The High Court has permitted a stay in proceedings in favour of proceedings at the London Court of International Arbitration, however.