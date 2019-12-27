Union demands inquiry into collapse of Thomas Cook
Calls are being stepped up for a fresh inquiry into the previous UK government's handling of the collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook, after a study suggested most former employees were still out of work.
The Unite union said only around a fifth of the company's former workers had found another job, more than three months after it went out of business.
The union said that most former Thomas Cook employees had made cutbacks over the Christmas period.
Many of those who have found another job are earning less than when they worked for Thomas Cook, or are on contracts which are less family-friendly, Unite said.
The union said the Transport Select Committee should hold an inquiry into how the UK Department for Transport handled the crisis.
Unite argued that thousands of jobs could have been saved if the airline side of the company had been helped to stay in business.
Officials said problems faced by former workers had been worsened by issues they had experienced trying to access universal credit or jobseekers' allowance.
Unite's assistant general secretary Diana Holland said workers had been "failed" by the previous Conservative government.
"A profitable airline was allowed to collapse into liquidation and then the workers who have paid taxes all their working lives have had to deal with the complex procedures to get what they are owed, and have even been blocked from claiming the benefits they are entitled to," she said.
"Even the minority of workers who have secured permanent full-time work are being paid far less than previously, and working hours that don't fit as well with their family lives.
"It is vital there is a full investigation into the Department for Transport's role in the company's collapse."
Irish Independent