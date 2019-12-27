Union demands inquiry into collapse of Thomas Cook

Calls are being stepped up for a fresh inquiry into the previous UK government's handling of the collapse of travel giant Thomas Cook, after a study suggested most former employees were still out of work.

The Unite union said only around a fifth of the company's former workers had found another job, more than three months after it went out of business.

The union said that most former Thomas Cook employees had made cutbacks over the Christmas period.

Many of those who have found another job are earning less than when they worked for Thomas Cook, or are on contracts which are less family-friendly, Unite said.

