Unilever reshaping business with 1,500 management job cuts

Alan Jope, chief executive officer of Unilever Plc, pauses during a panel session on the opening day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019. World leaders, influential executives, bankers and policy makers attend the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos from Jan. 22 - 25. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Unilever will cut about 1,500 management jobs and reshape its business to focus on five main product areas as it tries to boost growth after a failed acquisition and with an activist investor to appease.

The maker of Dove soap and Magnum ice cream, which employs about 149,000 people worldwide, said yesterday it would focus on beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, nutrition and ice cream.

The move, which Unilever said had been in the works for a year, echoes the reshaping by rival Procter & Gamble (P&G) three years ago, which at the time also had activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners as a shareholder.

“Moving to five category-focused business groups will enable us to be more responsive to consumer and channel trends, with crystal-clear accountability for delivery,” Unilever CEO Alan Jope said.

Unilever, whose shares have fallen by about a quarter from their record high in 2019, last week effectively abandoned plans to buy GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) consumer healthcare business for £50bn (€59bn).

Its proposal, rejected by GSK, was widely criticised by investors as being a costly and risky distraction from dealing with pressing challenges to the business, such as surging inflation in emerging markets.

Days later, reports emerged that Mr Peltz’s Trian Partners had built a stake in Unilever, though Trian has not confirmed this.

At P&G, Trian sought to improve the company’s shrinking market share, low organic sales growth, aging brands, bureaucracy and excessive structural costs, among other things.

Peltz also pushed for P&G’s decision to restructure its business into fewer units – similar to Unilever’s new plan.