Unilever fourth-quarter sales boosted by higher prices

Richa Naidu

Unilever Plc on Thursday reported quarterly underlying sales growth above expectations, helped by higher prices for its detergents, soaps and packaged food.

The London-based company said it expects cost inflation to continue in 2023, forecasting net material inflation in the first half of around €1.5bn ($1.6bn).

