Under the hammer: Auctioneer Sotheby's sold

Patrick Drahi, the billionaire behind telecoms and media group Altice, has agreed to buy historic art auction house Sotheby's in a deal worth $3.7bn (€3.29bn).

Sotheby's confirmed it had signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by BidFair USA, an acquisition vehicle set up by Drahi, which had offered $57 in cash per share to buy out Sotheby's.

