Uncut gems: De Beers to help diamond geezers

Jewellers De Beers is taking action to help its struggling buyers. The middlemen who cut, polish and trade the gems were at the centre of a disastrous year for the diamond industry in 2019, after a glut of stones destroyed profit margins.

De Beers sells its diamonds to a hand-picked group of roughly 80 buyers - ranging from Indian and Israeli family businesses to firms like Tiffany.

In meetings in Botswana this week, De Beers outlined plans to assign its customers into three categories - dealers, manufacturers and integrated retailers, sources said.

The move aims to help ensure each buyer gets the stones most suited to their needs.

De Beers sells its gems through 10 sales each year in Botswana's capital of Gaborone, and buyers must accept the price and the quantities offered.

Reuters

Reuters