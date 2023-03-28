UK's William Hill fined £19m for widespread gambling failures

Britain's Gambling Commission has slapped a £19.2 million pound fine on companies owned by betting shop group William Hil

Britain's Gambling Commission has slapped a £19.2m (€21.87m) fine on companies owned by betting shop group William Hill for failing to protect consumers and weak anti-money laundering controls, it said on Tuesday.

The regulator said the issues at the three companies in the William Hill group, itself owned by online gaming and betting operator 888, were so concerning that it seriously considered suspending the firm's licence.