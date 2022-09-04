UK’s Truss promises Bank of England ‘independence’ and action on energy prices

Liz Truss during a hustings event at the Holiday Inn, in Norwich North, Norfolk, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Thursday August 25, 2022.

Foreign minister Liz Truss is a "great believer" in the independence of the Bank of England and its responsibility to determine policy on inflation, she said on Sunday.

Truss, favourite to be named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister on Monday, had raised concerns in a leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson by promising to review the Bank of England's mandate.

"I'm a great believer in the independence of the Bank of England," she told the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show on the BBC.

"We need to allow the Bank of England to do that job," she said when asked whether it was the prime minister's job to tame rising inflation.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper on the eve of the announcement on who will replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Truss repeated her pledge to be bold in tackling Britain's economy, which is struggling with double-digit inflation and is facing recession.

Saying she understood "how challenging the cost of living crisis is for everyone", Truss wrote that she would take "decisive action to ensure families and businesses can get through this winter and the next".

"If elected, I plan within the first week of my new administration to set out our immediate action on energy bills and energy supply," she wrote.

"A fiscal event would follow later this month from my Chancellor, with a broader package of action on the economy."

She said her approach would be two-fold - immediate action to tackle the cost of living crisis and a plan to deliver economic growth. She would also appoint a Council of Economic Advisers to get "the best ideas" on how to boost the economy.

"We need to take the difficult decisions to ensure we are not in this position every autumn and winter. Sticking plasters and kicking the can down the road will not do. I am ready to take the tough decisions to rebuild our economy," she wrote.

Truss is widely expected to be named as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party and thus Britain's new prime minister on Monday, beating her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak. Johnson was forced to resign by his own party after a series of scandals.