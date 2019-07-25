UK’s Primary Health Properties sees its earnings increase

UK’s Primary Health Properties, which plans to spend €300m on healthcare centres in Ireland by the end of 2021, has reported a 12pc increase in EPRA earnings per share in the six months to 30 June.

UK’s Primary Health Properties, which plans to spend €300m on healthcare centres in Ireland by the end of 2021, has reported a 12pc increase in EPRA earnings per share in the six months to 30 June.

EPRA earnings measure the operating performance of an investment property company.

During the six month period the business completed its merger with MedicX. Between the two companies they have spent €174m on 15 assets around Ireland, and plan to spend around a further €130m here over the next three years.

Net rental income at the group increased 44pc to £53.8m (€60m) during the period, according to its interim results.

Meanwhile, the company reported an underlying property valuation surplus of £17.7m (€20m).

Harry Hyman, managing director of PHP, said: “We have continued to selectively grow the portfolio, particularly in Ireland, and further strengthened the balance sheet with a new £150m unsecured convertible bond issue which closed on 15 July 2019.”

“PHP’s high-quality portfolio and capital base has helped to deliver another period of strong earnings performance and we are on course to deliver our 23rd consecutive year of dividend growth.”

Online Editors