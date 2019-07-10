UK’s biggest housebuilder delivers profit cheer as completions jump to 11 year high

The UK's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments has upped its full-year earnings outlook after it said completions have surged to an 11-year high.

The UK's biggest housebuilder Barratt Developments has upped its full-year earnings outlook after it said completions have surged to an 11-year high.

The group said it delivered 17,111 homes, excluding joint ventures, in the year to June 30 - up 2.6pc on the previous year.

It said efforts to boost its margins are set to see pre-tax profits beat market forecasts, at around £910m (€1bn) - which would mark an 8.9pc rise on the previous year and another record high for the group.

But the group's full-year trading update showed a fall in the average private selling price, down 5pc to around £312,000 due to changes in the mix of homes sold, which it said was partly offset by some underlying house price inflation.

Chief executive David Thomas said: "It has been another very good year for the group, both operationally and financially.

"We begin the new financial year with a strong forward order book and cash position."

The group also brushed aside any worries over Brexit uncertainty hampering the new-build market.

"Whilst there remains some economic and political uncertainty, the group is in a strong position," it said.

The profit cheer comes as the group said it had boosted its profit margin "significantly" over the past five years, with an operating margin of around 18.9pc expected from the year, up from 17.7pc previously.

Total forward sales stood at £2.6bn as of June 30 - or 11,419 homes - up from £2.2bn the previous year.

PA Media