Ukraine war used as an ‘excuse’ to delay direct provision’s end, says Irishwoman who is the former top EU civil servant

Catherine Day is one of three advisers to Children and Equality Minister Roderic O'Gorman on the direct provision white paper

Sarah Collins

The war in Ukraine is being used as an “excuse” to delay the end of direct provision, a senior Government advisor has said.

Irishwoman Catherine Day, a former secretary-general of the European Commission and one of three advisers to Children and Equality Minister Roderic O'Gorman on the direct provision white paper, said the Government needs to speed up the building of new reception centres.

