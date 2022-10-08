Ukraine war used as an ‘excuse’ to delay direct provision’s end, says Irishwoman who is the former top EU civil servant

The war in Ukraine is being used as an “excuse” to delay the end of direct provision, a senior Government advisor has said.

Irishwoman Catherine Day, a former secretary-general of the European Commission and one of three advisers to Children and Equality Minister Roderic O'Gorman on the direct provision white paper, said the Government needs to speed up the building of new reception centres.

“There isn’t a willingness to tackle it, and the Ukrainians are now becoming an excuse,” Day told the Irish Independent at an event organised by the France-Ireland Chamber of Commerce this week.

“We still don’t have state-owned reception centres for them, and we need to build that.

“I think the sticking point is, there is a fear among the politicians that it would be seen to be taking houses away from Irish people.

“They have to come out the other side of that and they have to say: this is our future population and we have to build houses for everybody.”

In a 2021 white paper, the Government pledged to replace direct provision with a new ‘international protection’ regime by the end of 2024.

It aims to process asylum applications within four months, during which time people would be housed in State-owned reception centres before being moved into the community. They would be allowed to work after six months.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said the war in Ukraine “has had an unavoidable impact on timelines for implementation of the white paper”.

More than 46,000 refugees have come to Ireland from Ukraine, with over 36,000 being accommodated by the State, while there has been a “substantial increase” in the overall number of people seeking international protection, the Department said.

Day was speaking at an event to mark 50 years of Ireland’s EU membership, where she called on the country to “pay back” some of the solidarity it has received from the bloc over the years, particularly on Brexit.

“That sounds very crude, but that’s how people think.

“That’s what I mean about now being the mature member, the grown up. You have to take more responsibility and maybe do things that are of no interest to you, or of marginal interest to you, or even that might come at a certain cost.”

Day helped steer the EU through the financial crisis, two Lisbon Treaty referendums, and was instrumental in a pre-Brexit bid by former UK premier David Cameron to reset his country’s relations with the bloc.

They had no figures, no analysis done on this

She said that the current UK government is “not competent” and that last week’s market rout on sterling was the culmination of a years-long “waning of competence” in the British political class.

“I think maybe what we saw from the inside as a waning of competence, the outside didn’t see, but last week, it was there in big letters: This is not a competent government.”

The British pound plunged to a record low of just over a dollar on September 26, days after new UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a mini-budget of tax cuts.

It has since rallied, following an intervention by the Bank of England and a climbdown on a cut to the top rate of income tax.

“All my time in the EU, it was the Brits who were beating us over the head with better regulation and impact assessment and all that,” Day said.

"And then, that they had no figures, no analysis done on this: That is breathtaking. They refused to have it done. Why? Because they knew it wouldn’t add up. I think that was when the penny dropped.”

Since Day left the European Commission in 2015, the number of Irish nationals in (and in line for) top roles at the Brussels institutions has dwindled.

David O’Sullivan, Day’s predecessor as secretary general, left his role as EU ambassador to the US when his term ended in 2019.

You have to invest in the relationships

It makes Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe’s position as head of the Eurogroup “very important”, Day said.

Ireland is due to relinquish the role once Mr Donohoe hands over the finance portfolio to Fianna Fáil’s Michael McGrath in December, unless Fine Gael can do a last-minute deal with its coalition partners.

“I do think those positions are very important and you have to ask yourself, why do other countries fight to have them?” Day said.

“But we all know that, very often, the politics trumps everything else, and that’s life.”

She believes Ireland has a chance at other top jobs, such as European Council president – currently held by Belgium’s Charles Michel until the end of 2024 – but she said the Government would need to make its case early and well.

There is speculation in Irish circles that Tánaiste and soon-to-be Taoiseach (again), Leo Varadkar, may have an eye in the role.

“You have to have a good candidate and you have to be clear why you want it, why you think that’s the right person, and you have to start sowing the seeds early,” Day said.

“You have to invest in the relationships. That takes time. You can’t just breeze in and say, ‘I’m the new prime minister, give me what I want.’”