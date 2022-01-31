Ukraine crisis shows Europe’s need for more diverse gas supplies, says Nato chief

Europe needs to diversify its energy supplies, the head of Nato said yesterday, as Britain warned it was “highly likely” that Russia, the continent’s biggest natural gas supplier, was looking to invade Ukraine.

Russia has massed 120,000 troops near its neighbour and demanded the Western defence alliance pull back troops and weapons from eastern Europe and bar Ukraine – a former Soviet state – from ever joining the Western defence alliance.

US officials said on Saturday Russia’s military build-up had been expanded to include supplies to treat casualties of any conflict.

Across the border in Ukraine, locals trained as army reservists, as the government scrambled to prepare.

Moscow denies any plan to invade but said yesterday it would ask Nato to clarify whether it intends to implement key security commitments, after earlier saying the alliance’s response to its demands did not go far enough.

In a sign of the tensions, Canada said yesterday it was temporarily withdrawing non-essential personnel from its embassy in Ukraine but added that the embassy would remain open.

US senators are very close to agreeing on sanctions legislation. Measures include targeting the most significant Russian banks and Russian sovereign debt as well as offering more lethal assistance to Ukraine. Some of the sanctions in the bill could take effect before any invasion.

Washington has spent weeks trying to build agreement with European partners on a strong sanctions package, but the issue is divisive, with Germany urging “prudence”.

The European Union depends on Russia for around a third of its gas supplies and any interruption would exacerbate an existing energy crisis caused by a shortage.

“We are concerned about the energy situation in Europe because it demonstrates the vulnerability of being too dependent on one supplier of natural gas and that’s the reason why Nato allies agree that we need to work and focus on diversification of supplies,” Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.

Britain said it would expand the scope of its own possible sanctions in legislation this week. Asked if the new powers could include the ability to seize property in London, foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “Nothing is off the table.”