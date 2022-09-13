UK workforce dropouts reduce unemployment to lowest since 1974

Britain's unemployment rate dropped to the lowest since 1974 as more people dropped out of the workforce, fanning upward pressure on wages.

The government said 3.6pc of adults were out of work and looking for jobs in the three months through July, lower than the 3.8pc pace in the previous months. Economists had expected no change.

The report also showed wages growing well above the pre-pandemic average and an increase in long-term sickness to a long-term high. Together, the figures indicate less slack for the economy to grow without pushing wages and prices past the Bank of England's 2pc target. That adds to pressure on policy makers to keep raising interest rates.

"The cost-of-doing-business crisis is intensifying," said Jane Gratton, head of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce. "With firms doing their best to keep afloat during a period of spiralling costs, they are also facing an extremely tight labour market which is further impacting their ability to invest and grow."

Investors expect the central bank to lift the key lending rate at least half a percentage point next week from 1.75pc. There's a chance that the BOE pushes through a three-quarter point increase.

Officials led by Governor Andrew Bailey have said they're prepared to act "forcefully" to contain inflation, which pushed into double digits for the first time in 40 years.

"For businesses, low unemployment means labour shortages remain a very real concern," said Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors. "Having said that, today's data also suggests some firms are pausing recruitment plans in the face of a weakening economy."

The decline in the jobless rate was driven by a sharp increase in the people classed as economically inactive, or not seeking jobs. A total of 194,000 people left the workforce -- the most since the start of the pandemic. Part of that was due to rising levels of sickness. Young people who were working also moved back into education.