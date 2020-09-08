| 16.2°C Dublin

UK watchdog fines Amazon in Deliveroo stake probe

An Amazon centre in Darlington, County Durham. Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters

An Amazon centre in Darlington, County Durham. Photo: Lee Smith/Reuters

Ellen Milligan and Jonathan Browning

Amazon.com failed to meet British regulators' deadlines to hand over emails between senior bosses, including chief executive officer Jeff Bezos, during a probe of the retail giant's investment into Deliveroo.

Mr Bezos is the world's richest person.

The UK's competition watchdog fined Amazon £55,000 (€61,274) for being late in providing internal documents crucial to the investigation. A total of 189 documents were provided between a few days and more than two months after deadlines, and only after repeated follow-ups by the regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in a report published yesterday.