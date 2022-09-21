UK to slash energy bills for business

The British government is expected to announce a new cap on wholesale energy prices which will benefit businesses. Photo: PA

The UK is thought to be planing to slash the wholesale prices that are incorporated into business energy bills this winter as it tries to contain the economic damage from spiralling costs.

The expected cap would limit the maximum costs to 21.1 pence per kilowatt-hour for electricity and 7.5 pence for gas.

The discounts will apply to contracts signed from April 1 and last for six months starting on October 1.

The government is expected to announce the plans on Thursday.

Suppliers will get rebates for those discounts.

Their charges still can be added to the new rates, allowing for competition in the market and more variation in total bills than the household Energy Price Guarantee provided.

By comparison, the cap on unit prices for households on variable tariffs for the next two years is 34 pence for electricity and 10.3 pence for gas.

Those also take into account such costs as sales taxes, and environmental and network levies.

The news comes as London-based pub chain Fuller Smith & Turner said it fears its energy bills will soar to £18m (€20.5m) in the current financial year, up from £8m last year, as elevated global gas prices threaten British businesses.

The pub and hotels company has bought additional forward contracts to cover its predicted annual requirement, in a bid to fix energy costs for the year.

Initially the firm had contracts to cover half of its expected annual gas and electricity requirement, then sought to increase this as energy prices rose further.

Sky-high natural gas prices continue to send forward electricity contract figures upwards.

Earlier this year European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for a decoupling of gas prices from the cost of electricity.

“Businesses across the hospitality sector are experiencing unsustainable increases in energy costs,” Fuller’s chief executive Simon Emeny said.

“We will see significant increases this year and do urge the government to provide much-needed clarity on its proposed support package so that we can plan accordingly.”