UK to raise corporation tax to 25pc

Corporation tax in the UK is set to rise to 25pc in 2023 the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, has announced in his budget speech.

Small businesses, which have profits of £50,000 (€57,775) or less, will remain taxed at 19pc.

The move will be hugely welcomed by policymakers in the Republic of Ireland, many of whom will see it as an opportunity to attract further foreign investment to Irish shores.

The corporation tax rate here is 12.5pc.

Dermot O’Leary, chief economist at Goodbody Stockbrokers, said the decision by the UK to increase its rate of corporation tax will help Ireland.

“It will help in conjunction with, obviously, access to the European market that Ireland has, and the UK doesn’t have to the same extent. I think it’s a further help to the Irish economy in terms of attracting foreign direct investment, particularly from North America,” Mr O’Leary said.

Mr O’Leary also pointed to the “stability” of the corporation tax rate here, where the 12.5pc rate has been in place since 2003.

“Ireland has maintained the stability of its tax regime as well, and today’s announcement in the UK just shows that there’s an instability there, and firms we know like stability in tax regimes. They like low taxes, of course, but they do like to know what they will pay in the future and Ireland has maintained that stability,” he added.

In his speech to the House of Commons today Mr Sunak said the Covid-19 pandemic has been responsible for the “largest, most comprehensive and sustained economic shocks this country has ever faced.”

Mr Sunak added that the UK Government has delivered “one of the largest, most comprehensive and sustained responses this country has ever seen.”

He said the measures to support the UK economy amounted to £65bn (€75bn) over this year and next, taking the total Government support to £407bn (€470bn) over that period.

Mr Sunak also confirmed the furlough scheme in the UK will be extended to the end of September, as will support for the self-employed.

More to follow

(Additional reporting PA)

Online Editors