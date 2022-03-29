| 11.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

UK taxpayers take a hit as state’s stake in NatWest cut below 50pc

NatWest CEO Alison Rose. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg Expand
Stock image. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg Expand

Close

NatWest CEO Alison Rose. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

NatWest CEO Alison Rose. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Stock image. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Stock image. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

/

NatWest CEO Alison Rose. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Huw Jones and Iain Withers

Ulster Bank owner NatWest has returned to majority private ownership, 14 years after the then Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) was bailed out by UK taxpayers at the height of the global financial crisis.

The UK government’s stake will be cut below 50pc after NatWest agreed to buy £1.2bn (€1.4bn) of its shares back from the state.

Most Watched

Privacy