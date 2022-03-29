UK taxpayers take a hit as state’s stake in NatWest cut below 50pc

Ulster Bank owner NatWest has returned to majority private ownership, 14 years after the then Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) was bailed out by UK taxpayers at the height of the global financial crisis.

The UK government’s stake will be cut below 50pc after NatWest agreed to buy £1.2bn (€1.4bn) of its shares back from the state.

The deal is a milestone in the bank’s long road back to financial health since its 2008 rescue, when its near-collapse threatened to crater Britain’s economy.

The lender – which once had assets of £2.2trn, more than double the size of the British economy – is now a fraction of that size after deep cost-cutting and is almost entirely focused on domestic consumers and businesses.

The bank is at an advanced stage in selling off its remaining assets in Ireland, in deals with AIB and Permanent TSB before a planned closure

of the Dublin-headquartered remains of Ulster Bank.

Despite a turnaround in NatWest’s finances, the bailout remains a costly one for taxpayers who will have to shoulder billions of pounds in losses.

Each of the five sales of stock so far have been well below the bailout price of 502 pence per share.

The government and the bank have long argued that the £45bn rescue was necessary and it is unrealistic to expect a profit.

The latest sale, at 220.5 pence per share, will lower the government’s stake to 48.1pc from 50.6pc and is expected to settle on March 30.

“Reducing government ownership below 50pc is an important milestone for NatWest Group and a further demonstration of the progress we are making,” CEO Alison Rose said.

NatWest shares increased by 2pc following the news.

“We will continue to prioritise delivering value for money for the taxpayer as we take forward this plan,” said Treasury Minister John Glen.

NatWest has remained on the public’s books much longer than other banks that were bailed out in the financial crisis.

Rival Lloyds was returned to full private ownership five years ago for a small profit, although this did not account for inflation.

NatWest moving to majority private ownership is likely to make little practical difference as the government has been a largely hands-off owner for years.

Nonetheless, the government ceding majority control removes the risk of that changing.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party has in the past laid out policies to nationalise or break up the bank.

NatWest swung to a hefty profit last year on the back of Britain’s economic recovery.

But it warned that soaring inflation was starting to bite.

“NatWest is finally free of state control,” said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Though any champagne might have to be put on ice given the challenges facing the bank from the cost-of-living crisis and the risks of mounting bad debts,” he added.

