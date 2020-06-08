UK subprime lender Amigo abandons sale, chairman resigns

British subprime lender Amigo is no longer up for sale after a potential bidder pulled out of the process and its chairman Stephen Wilcke resigned on June 7, it said on Monday.

There were no other offers for the company, Amigo said in a statement.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority said last week it had launched an investigation into Amigo's creditworthiness assessment process.

Amigo was not recommending a final dividend for the year ending March 21 2020 and expected to report a "material increase in provision" due to customer complaints in its full-year results.

It said the cost of clearing a backlog of complaints covered by a voluntary arrangement with the FCA would be at least £35m and could be "materially higher", with customer complaints increasing significantly in recent weeks.

In Ireland, Amigo provides loans of up to €5,000 to people who may have been declined by banks and credit unions, by listing a friend or family member as the guarantor.

It first entered the Irish market in February 2019, where it offers loans with an annual interest rate of close to 50pc.

(Additional reporting Reuters)

Online Editors