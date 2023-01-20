| -0.9°C Dublin

Close

UK shoppers cut back on spending as inflation takes its toll

Shoppers in the fruit and vegetables section of a branch of Sainsbury's in south London. Expand

Close

Shoppers in the fruit and vegetables section of a branch of Sainsbury's in south London.

Shoppers in the fruit and vegetables section of a branch of Sainsbury's in south London.

Shoppers in the fruit and vegetables section of a branch of Sainsbury's in south London.

William Schomberg

Inflation-pinched British shoppers unexpectedly cut their spending in December, official data showed on Friday, dashing hopes for a Christmas shopping boost for the country's flagging retail sector.

Retail sales volumes fell by 1pc in December from November, the Office for National Statistics said.

Most Watched

Privacy