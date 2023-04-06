| 6.6°C Dublin

UK scales back probe of Russian billionaire oligarch Mikhail Fridman

Mikhail Fridman is one of Russia&rsquo;s most prominent businessmen. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images Expand

Stephanie Baker

The UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) has dropped part of its investigation into sanctioned Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman after dramatically raiding his London home and arresting him late last year.

The NCA is no longer probing Mr Fridman on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud the UK Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury, people familiar with the decision said.

