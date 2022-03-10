UK sanctions Russian oligarch with links to Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina

The UK has added billionaire Oleg Deripaska, a shareholder in the firm that owns Limerick refinery Aughinish Alumina, to its sanctions list.

Mr Deripaska has a 45pc shareholding in Russian metals giant En+ Group, which has a controlling stake of 56.88pc in Rusal, the owner of Aughinish Alumina . The UK foreign office estimates Mr Deripaska’s net worth at £2bn (around €2.4bn).

Mr Deripaska has not been named on the EU’s latest sanctions list, but has been on a US list since 2018.

The news came after global mining giant Rio Tinto said it would stop supplying bauxite to and sourcing alumina from the Irish refinery, Europe’s largest, according to Bloomberg reports.

Aughinish Alumina uses imported bauxite ore to make alumina, the key ingredient in aluminium. Aluminium is used to manufacture everything from power lines and industrial appliances to vehicles, buildings and consumer electronics.

The plant, in Askeaton, near the Shannon estuary, had been a major supplier to Europe’s aluminium smelters. Rio was its largest supplier of bauxite but it’s not clear what percentage of the plant’s bauxite supply and alumina production it currently ships.

Aluminium prices spiked on the London Metal Exchange on the news of the sanctions and Rio’s plans to cut supply.

The UK foreign office said on Thursday that Mr Deripaska is close to Russian president Vladimir Putin and was a one-time business partner of Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.

Mr Abramovich was also sanctioned by the UK today, along with the heads of energy firms Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom, as well as VTB Bank and Bank Rossiya.

The sanctions include an asset freeze, a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions.

“Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression,” said UK foreign secretary Liz Truss.

“The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.”

The Irish Independent revealed that Aughinish Alumina’s access to the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) has been suspended by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), following a request from the European Commission.

Last week the Taoiseach said the refinery, which employs 482 full-time staff and 385 contract staff near Askeaton in west Limerick, was not included in the EU sanctions.

Aughinish Alumina was not affected by Mr Deripaska’s presence on the US sanctions list after he divested himself of his majority stake in En+.

En+ Group said this week it was “reviewing its strategy” with regard to its Russian business.

The London-listed group said it was considering a possible “carve out” of Rusal.

Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore said last week it was reviewing its ownership of a 10.55pc stake in En+.