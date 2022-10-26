UK regulator tells money managers to cut greenwash in ethical funds

The UK’s financial regulator made clear it will no longer tolerate vague ESG fund designations as it moves to crack down on investment managers that can’t back up their claims of targeting environmental, social and governance metrics.

Fund managers operating in the UK will face a “package of new measures, including investment product sustainability labels and restrictions on how terms like ‘ESG,’ ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ can be used”, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

It’s the latest example of regulators tightening the screws around ESG investing, which after years of unfettered growth now accounts for roughly a third of global assets. A more aggressive regulatory environment has already led asset managers to scale back their ESG ambitions, with an analysis by Jefferies showing that reclassifications to package regular funds as more sustainable products plunged 84pc over the past year.

“Already today, greenwashing may be eroding trust in the market for sustainable investment products,” the FCA said. “If consumers can’t trust the claims firms make about their products, they will shy away from this market, slowing the flow of much-needed capital to investments that can genuinely drive positive change.”

The watchdog expects the bulk of the proposed rules will come into effect in mid-2024 at the earliest.

Regulators in the EU, US, UK and Japan are stepping up oversight of ESG funds amid growing concerns that asset managers are promising more than they can deliver. Fund clients have been calling for better guardrails on the ESG industry, with an analysis by PwC showing that 71pc of institutional investors want stronger ESG regulations. The hope is that extra rules “can act as an important lever to build trust and decrease the risk of mislabeling,” according to PwC.

Representatives of the UK’s asset management industry said the FCA’s proposals should help ESG investments grow.

“Greenwashing has been consistently cited as a major challenge to the integrity, trust and growth of sustainable investment in the UK,” said James Alexander, chief executive of the UK’s Sustainable Investment and Finance Association. The FCA’s crackdown “will boost investor confidence at this crucial time for tackling global environmental and social challenges”.

The FCA proposed three fund labels: “Sustainable Focus” which invests mainly in assets that achieve a high standard of sustainability; “Sustainable Improvers” which would invest in assets that may not be sustainable now with an aim to improve them; and “Sustainable Impact” which targets solutions to social and environmental challenges.

Flows into responsible funds have held up well “but with this popularity comes the risk of greenwashing”, said Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown.

