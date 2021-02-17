UK raises concerns over Ebay’s sale of its online classifieds business

Online: The deal was valued at $9.2bn when it was announced last year. Photo: Beck Diefenbach/Reuters

Ebay's sale of its online classifieds business to Adevinta has hit a hurdle, as UK regulators voice concerns over the potential threat to competition.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) told the companies to propose remedies that address antitrust concerns for the deal, which was valued at $9.2bn (€7.6bn) when it was announced last year.

The regulator has consistently promised a tough stance on tech mergers following the UK's exit from the European Union.

"While Adevinta and eBay do not agree with the CMA's reasoning, they will work constructively with the CMA and are confident in finding a suitable resolution," Oslo-based Adevinta said in a statement yesterday.

The companies are working closely with the regulator "to achieve the best outcome," Ebay said in a separate statement.

The deal, Norway's biggest in more than a decade, will significantly boost the size of Adevinta, which was spun off from Scandinavian media conglomerate Schibsted.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, Adevinta's chief executive officer, said in July he was looking ahead to his next deal even before the Ebay deal was approved.

Adevinta and eBay are considering a sale of assets including online marketplace Shpock to address competition concerns, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

The shopping app is used in the UK, Germany and Austria.

The companies plan to "propose legally binding solutions" before a February 23 deadline, Adevinta said.

Bloomberg