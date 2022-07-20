UK postal strike threatens to add to its summer of labour woes

Royal Mail employees backed industrial action with almost 98pc of votes cast favouring a strike. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Royal Mail faces a possible nationwide strike by more than 115,000 postal staff that would be the biggest walkout by British workers this summer.

Employees backed industrial action over pay by the widest margin since labour laws were overhauled in 2016, with almost 98pc of votes cast favouring a strike, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said in a statement.

The CWU has yet to set dates for stoppages but said it "will not budge" until staff receive a "dignified, proper pay rise."

Management has sought to impose a 2pc increase despite the UK inflation rate approaching double figures, it said.

Read More

Backing for the walkout at Royal Mail was revealed hours after the Unite union suspended plans for a three-day strike by the company's middle managers that had been due to start Wednesday.

Members backed talks on new proposals regarding jobs, pay and working conditions, the labour group said.

A strike by so many postal staff would deepen Britain's labour woes during what's been termed a summer of discontent, with rail workers, airline employees, barristers and others walking off their jobs or threatening to do so as the cost of living soars.

The protests have led to snags at transport hubs and threaten to exacerbate inflation.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said the level of approval for a strike represented a "vote of no confidence" in Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson and members of the firm's board.

They should "seriously consider their futures," Mr Ward said.