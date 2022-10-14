UK markets chaos threatens shares and corporate bonds

UK stocks and corporate bonds face possible selling pressure due to the need for liquidity among British pension funds deploying so-called liability-driven investment methods, according to Jefferies strategists.

While under pressure to sell gilts to meet margin calls following last month's announcement of sweeping tax cuts by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, the funds may worry about having to buy them back at higher prices in future, and sell stocks instead, said the strategists including Sean Darby in a note to clients.

Gilts became more expensive yesterday after reports that UK officials are working on a U-turn of the tax cuts.

The potential for pension-fund selling will send shivers through domestic UK equities that have fallen more than most this year, weighed down by a slump in the value of sterling and a cost-of-living crisis.

It may also threaten the outperformance of the blue chip FTSE 100 index, which so far has been boosted by its heavy international exposure.

Selling of assets by UK pension funds resumed in recent days after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned fund managers they have until the end of this week to wind up positions that they can't maintain before the central bank halts its market support.

Jefferies maintains a preference for cheaper, so-called value stocks in the UK, given the rise in gilt yields prior to yesterday, Mr Darby wrote.