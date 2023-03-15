| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

UK lost 220,000 working days in January as country hit by worst strikes since Margaret Thatcher was prime minister

Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, England, on Monday. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Expand

Close

Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, England, on Monday. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, England, on Monday. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Striking NHS junior doctors on the picket line outside the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, England, on Monday. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Eamon Akil Farhat

Britain's economy lost 220,000 working days to strikes in the first month of the year as unions targeted industrial action at the National Health Service.

The latest figure, published by the Office for National Statistics, means the UK lost 2.67 million days to labour disputes since June last year – the worst spell of strikes since 1990 when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister.

Most Watched

Privacy