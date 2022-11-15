UK labour market feeds inflation pressure with jump in wages

UK wages grew at the fastest pace in more than a year in the third quarter, adding to inflationary pressures that are concerning the Bank of England.

Average weekly earnings excluding bonuses rose 5.7pc from a year ago, the most since August 2021, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday. That was stronger than the 5.5pc pace economists had expected.

The figures underline the case for the central bank to keep raising interest rates. Policy makers are seeking to head off a wage-price spiral after consumer prices jumped 10.1%, the most in four decades.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt hailed the figures as a strong spot in the UK economy but noted that fighting inflation is an increasing priority.

"Unemployment remains near record lows -- providing security to families and testament to the resilience of the British economy even in the face of severe global challenges," Hunt said in a statement. "I appreciate that people's hard-earned money isn't going as far as it should."

The labour market is continuing to tighten even though the economy is slipping into recession. That's prompted companies to pay more to lure staff to fill vacancies.

Private sector pay is growing at the fastest pace on record outside the pandemic, gaining 6.6pc. The ONS also recorded the biggest gap between public sector pay and private companies.

The squeeze in the labour market has been fuelled by the loss of over half a million workers in the past two years. Inactivity -- those neither in work nor looking for a job -- rose again to 21.6pc of working-aged adults from July and September. That left the number of people inactive since the pandemic above 600,000.

Unemployment unexpectedly rose to 3.6pc as the number of people in work fell by 52,000 in the quarter though September.

The number of job vacancies dropped for the fourth month running to 1.23 million in the three months through October. That's 46,000 fewer than in the May to July period but still means there's at least one job for ever person classed as unemployed.

There were some early signs of potential weakness in the figures. Redundancies rose 40pc in the third quarter to 75,000. It was the third increase in as many months.

The BOE expects unemployment to climb above 6pc over the next three years. However, companies' immediate response to the downturn may be to freeze hiring rather than actively cut jobs.