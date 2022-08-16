UK job vacancies fall in early sign labour market may weaken

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, at Titanic Belfast, during a visit to Belfast to discuss the cost-of-living. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022.

UK job vacancies fell for the first time since August 2020 as the economy created fewer new jobs, an early sign that the nation's red-hot labour market may be starting to cool.

The number of jobs employers are seeking to fill fell by 19,800 to 1.27 million in the quarter through July, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.

Employment increased 160,000 jobs in the second quarter, 46pc less than the three months through May.

The figures are among the most forward-looking measures in the government's monthly jobs report and add to evidence the economy may be slowing under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis and inflation at a 40-year high.

The Bank of England is raising interest rates to prevent a wage-price spiral and expects a recession will lift unemployment to 6pc over the next three years from 3.8pc in the most recent month.

"The labour market could ease further as the economy weakens," said Yaelâ Selfin, an economist at KPMG. "This will weaken the bargaining power of employees. A more forceful response from the Bank of England to tame inflation should also help lessen pay demands."

Separate figures highlighted the pressure on households, showing that wages excluding bonuses and adjusted for inflation fell by 3pc in the three months through June.

That was the biggest drop since records began in 2001.

The central bank's Governor Andrew Bailey is concerned that tightness in the labour market is fanning upward pressure on wages. He's signalled plans to keep raising interest rates to prevent rampant inflation causing a wage-price spiral.

Further out, the prospects are less bright, with the BOE predicting unemployment will rise to over 6pc as the cost of living crisis weighs on the economy.

For now, most measures of the labour market remained tight.

The number of employees on payrolls rose 73,000 in July, almost triple the pace expected. Average weekly earnings including bonuses rose 5.1pc in the second quarter, stronger than the 4.5pc pace that had been expected by economists.

"Today's stats demonstrate that the jobs market is in a strong position, with unemployment lower than at almost any point in the past 40 years -- good news in what I know are difficult times for people," Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi said in a statement.