UK inflation returns to double digits as food prices soar

Soaring food prices drove UK inflation back into double digits in September, underlying the vulnerability of the economy heading into the winter.

The Consumer Prices Index rose 10.1pc last month from 9.9pc the month before, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. That matched a 40-year high reached in July and exceeded economists expectations for 10pc.

The figures leave inflation well above the Bank of England's 2pc target, maintaining pressure on policy makers to lift the key rate significantly next month. The danger is that prices accelerate again early next year after the government loosens its support for household energy bills.

"I understand that families across the country are struggling with rising prices and higher energy bills," Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in a statement. "This government will prioritize help for the most vulnerable."

The pound dropped after the report, falling as much as 0.3pc on the day to $1.1286.

The ONS said food prices rose by 14.8pc from a year ago, also the strongest increase in more than 40 years. Furniture and household goods were another driver, rising 10.7pc in September.

"These rises were partially offset by continuing falls in the costs of petrol, with airline prices falling by more than usual for this time of year, and second-hand car prices also rising less steeply than the large increases seen last year," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

There were also signs of stickier inflation at the wholesale level. Producer prices, measuring the cost of goods leaving factories, rose 15.9pc from a year ago in September. That was slower than the previous month but slightly above expectations. Raw materials prices rose 20pc, also above expectations.

September's inflation reading traditionally has been used to up-rate an annual increase in welfare benefits paid out starting the following April. It also feeds calculations about how much state pensions rise, though Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has yet to commit to using this year's figure.

Soaring prices have delivered the sharpest squeeze on consumer spending power in decades, leading to a plunge in poll ratings for Prime Minister Liz Truss's government. While she introduced generous aid for households energy bills and tax cuts to jump-start growth, a market rout forced her to backtrack on many of those measures, leaving open the question how ministers will act.

Meanwhile, scaling back aid for electricity and natural gas bills will expose consumers to surging prices in energy markets early next year. UK inflation may peak around 10.7pc this year but surge to 12pc in April if the government doesn't manage to rein in spiraling energy costs, Bloomberg Economics estimates.