UK inflation rate falls more than expected to 10.1pc

Commuters are seen with Tower Bridge, in central London as they cross London Bridge during morning rush hour.

British consumer price inflation fell by more than expected to 10.1pc in January from December's 10.5pc and there were also drops in underlying measures of inflation that are being closely watched by the Bank of England, official data showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 10.3pc in January, moving further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1pc but still eroding the living standards of households.