UK inflation jumps more than expected to 30-year high of 7pc

UK inflation surged to 7pc last month, a fresh three-decade high that worsens a cost of living crisis threatening to derail the nation's economic recovery.

Britain is the teeth of an inflationary surge that has lifted the Consumer Price Index from less than 1pc a year ago. The scale of the crisis will become even more striking this month, when a 54pc rise in the energy price cap kicks in.

March's reading marks the sixth straight month that the reading has exceeded forecasts. It was driven by a broad increase in prices across the economy, including fuel, metals and used cars. The cost of restaurant meals, hotels, furniture, clothing and shoes also made upward contributions.

"The data tells a story of what millions are currently living -- steeper bills on everything from petrol to food and fuel, and less left over at the end of each month to put towards their future," said Colin Dyer, client director at the fund manager Abrdn.

The Bank of England, which is on course to raise interest rates for a fourth time in May, is expecting inflation to reach around 8pc when April's reading is announced, with the risk of a double-digit reading later this year. The March figure is the last before the BOE's next decision on May 5.

"The latest rise in inflation will not be the last," said Alpesh Paleja, lead economist at the CBI, Britain's biggest business lobby group "We'll see another jump over April, as the rise in Ofgem's energy price cap comes into effect."

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is under pressure to do more to help households, whose spending power is suffering the biggest squeeze on record. Economists and charities alike have dismissed his latest aid package as inadequate, saying it won't help many of the poorest families.

"Britain's cost-of-living crisis -- on track to big the biggest squeeze since the mid-70s -- will continue to worsen before it starts to ease at some point next year," said Jack Leslie, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation, a research group campaigning against poverty. "The sheer scale of this inflation-led squeeze on living standards makes it all the more remarkable how little support the chancellor provided in his spring statement."

Prices rose 1.1pc in March alone, the biggest increase for that month on record.

The retail price index, a measure used to set benefit payouts and interest on inflation-linked debt, rose 9pc from a year ago, the most since January 1991.

There was also strong evidence of inflationary pressures building at the wholesale level. Producer prices rose 11.9pc from a year ago, the most since 2008. Raw materials costs surged 19.2pc, the biggest increase since those records began in 1997.

The price of goods leaving UK factories has continued to rise substantially with metal and transport products both at record highs and food reaching its highest rate for more than a decade.

"Retailers are trying to help consumers by expanding their value ranges and doing all they can to keep the price of essentials down," said Helen Dickinson, chief executive officer of the British Retail Consortium.