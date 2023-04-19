| 8°C Dublin

UK inflation falls only a little in March

Commuters on London Bridge Expand

Commuters on London Bridge

Andy Bruce and David Milliken

Britain now has western Europe's highest rate of consumer price inflation after it fell by less than expected in March to 10.1pc from February's 10.4pc, official data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that the annual CPI rate would drop to 9.8pc in March, moving further away from October's 41-year high of 11.1pc but still eating into the spending power of workers whose pay is rising by less.

