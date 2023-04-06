| 10.8°C Dublin

UK house prices rise for 3rd month in a row, Halifax reports

William Schomberg

British house prices rose for a third month in a row in March, representing a further calming of the market after the turmoil sparked by former Prime Minister Liz Truss's "mini-budget" last September, data from mortgage lender Halifax showed.

House prices rose by 0.8pc in month-on-month terms, Halifax said on Thursday, the second-strongest gain since June last year after February's 1.2pc increase.

