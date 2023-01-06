UK house prices may decline by 8pc this year, Halifax says

UK house prices are on track to drop 8pc this year after declining for four months in a row, one of the UK’s biggest mortgage lenders said.

Housing prices in Northern Ireland cooled to 7.1pc annual growth in December from 9.1pc in November.

Halifax said its measure of property prices fell 1.5pc last month after a 2.4pc decline in November. The figures are similar to a reading from Nationwide Building Society, which last week reported the longest slump in prices since 2008.

Soaring interest rates and a tightening cost-of-living squeeze are weighing on the property market. The average cost of a home was £281,272 ($334,780), according to Halifax, down 4.3pc from a peak of £293,992 in August.

"The housing market will continue to be impacted by the wider economic environment," said Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages. "As buyers and sellers remain cautious, we expect there will be a reduction in both supply and demand."

Prices over the whole of 2022 rose 2pc, reflecting gains in the first half of the year when buyers were snapping up properties outside city centres with space to work from home.

Halifax said prices are now falling in every region of the UK. The north east of England saw the biggest slowdown in the annual pace of growth, falling 4 percentage points in December to 6.5pc annual growth.

In London, prices are up 2.9pc from a year ago in December, down from 5pc.

"These trends need to be viewed in the context of historic prices," Kinnaird said. "The cost of the average home remains high, greater than it was at the start of 2022 and over 11pc more than house prices at the beginning of 2021."

The Bank of England has increased its benchmark lending rate nine times since December 2021, putting it at 3.5pc, the highest since 2008. Investors anticipate another 1 percentage point of hikes this year.

That has driven-up mortgage rates, with the cost of an average two-year fixed rate mortgage now at 5.79pc and an average five-year at 5.63pc, according to Moneyfacts.

The central bank says around 4 million UK households will see a substantial increase in their own mortgage rates in the next year.

The property portal Rightmove said activity in the housing market spiked after Christmas, with a record number of new sellers putting homes up for sale on Dec. 26. The number of people viewing the site also jumped.