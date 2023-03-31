UK hails biggest post-Brexit trade deal as it joins Indo-Pacific bloc

The UK has hailed its biggest trade deal since Brexit after joining an 11-nation Indo-Pacific trading bloc, predicting a boost in exports for British food, drink and cars.

UK premier Rishi Sunak announced overnight that the UK will join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a free trade area of 11 countries and more than 500 million people.

It follows almost two years of negotiations, with the UK becoming the first European country to join the bloc.

The CPTPP also includes Canada, Australia, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The US famously withdrew from the precursor to the new CPTPP, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, under former president Donal Trump in 2017.

With the UK, the CPTPP will have a total GDP of £11trn (€12.5trn), according to a statement from the British government, making up 15pc of the world economy.

The UK government expects the deal to add £1.8bn to the economy in the long run, increase wages by £800m compared to 2019 levels and boost key UK exports including cheese, cars, chocolate, machinery, gin and whiskey, which will face zero tariffs.

The UK’s services industry is also expected to benefit from “reduced red tape and greater access to growing Pacific markets” Downing Street said in a statement.

“We are at our heart an open and free-trading nation, and this deal demonstrates the real economic benefits of our post-Brexit freedoms,” said UK premier Rishi Sunak.

“As part of CPTPP, the UK is now in a prime position in the global economy to seize opportunities for new jobs, growth and innovation.

“Joining the CPTPP trade bloc puts the UK at the centre of a dynamic and growing group of Pacific economies, as the first new nation and first European country to join. British businesses will now enjoy unparalleled access to markets from Europe to the south Pacific.”

The UK says its firms will not be required to establish a local office or be resident to supply a service in the region, and says it has secured “modern” rules of origin requirements to allow the sale and resale of its goods across the bloc.

It also hopes to attract inward investment from other CPTPP countries.

UK and CPTPP members need to take some final legal and administrative steps before the agreement can be finalised.