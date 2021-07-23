UK government is to sell more of its NatWest stake, at a loss 

NatWest was bailed out in the financial crisis. Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

The UK government will sell more of its remaining 54.7pc stake in Ulster Bank owner NatWest Group over the next year, potentially returning the bank to majority private ownership for the first time since the financial crisis.

The decision comes as NatWest management move to finalise two deals to sell its Ulster Bank arm in the Republic of Ireland to Permanent TSB and AIB.

UK Government Investments Ltd, the body that oversees state holdings, said sales of NatWest shares on the open market could start as early as August 12 and will end no later than August 11, 2022

No more than 15pc of the aggregate total trading volume in NatWest will be sold over the duration of the pre-arranged trading plan.

The shares won’t be sold below a price that the government sees as “fair value and delivers value for money for the taxpayer throughout the term of the trading plan”, according to a statement.

The Treasury will continue to keep other disposal options open, including directed buybacks and accelerated bookbuilds, as it looks to speed its selldown.

The UK government is currently NatWest’s biggest shareholder with a 54.7pc stake, more than a decade after it rescued what was then Royal Bank of Scotland in a £45.5bn (€53bn) bailout.

The Treasury is likely to take a hefty loss on the sales with the share price hovering around 200 pence. It has previously indicated its break-even price on the sums injected into the bank is 407 pence.

The Conservative government has repeatedly pledged to cut the holding, which once stood at more than 80pc, but the process has been stalled as Brexit dominated the British political scene and the lender’s market value languished.

Shares in NatWest fell as much as 2.8pc before recovering in early trading Thursday. They are up about 18pc so far this year, after a 30pc drop in 2020.

The bank declined to comment on the plan, which could mark an end to more than a decade of NatWest being majority owned by the government, though the UK would still remain by far the largest shareholder.

“The enormous decrease in NatWest’s share price since the bailout would mean that we’re getting less than half what we paid for it,” said Simon Youel, head of policy and advocacy at campaign group Positive Money.

“Instead of selling at a loss, the government should take advantage of its stake in NatWest to make the bank work in the public interest.”

This sale process could allow NatWest to use its 10pc share buyback authorisation to purchase shares in the open market without effectively increasing the Treasury’s shareholding, said Jefferies analyst Joseph Dickerson.

Reuters