UK finance minister denies budget U-turn even amid market turmoil

The UK’s finance minister rejected suggestions that the Conservative government would reverse course on economic plans that have roiled financial markets even after Prime Minister Liz Truss faced widespread criticism from her own lawmakers during a closed-door meeting.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng flatly ruled out a U-turn on the government’s economic growth plan, despite investor concerns that £43bn (€48bn) of unfunded tax cuts will push public borrowing in Britain to unsustainable levels and fuel inflation. Mr Kwarteng announced the plans three weeks ago when he delivered a “mini-budget” to the House of Commons.

“Our position hasn’t changed,” Mr Kwarteng told the BBC in Washington, where he is attending the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting. “What I’m totally focused on is delivering on the mini-budget.”

Ms Truss’ spokesman Max Blain said the government was committed to the economic plan it set out last month, but would not comment on any specific measures. He said he did not want to pre-empt Mr Kwarteng.

However, Ms Truss is considering whether to drop other elements of the tax-cutting plan.

The Financial Times reported talks between her Downing Street office and the Treasury were under way, with speculation it would include abandoning the commitment to axe a planned increase in corporate tax. So far, the government has only reversed course on £2bn in cuts.

The comments came after Conservative Party lawmakers blasted Ms Truss for pursuing a strategy they said benefits the wealthy at the expense of working class voters who handed the party a landslide victory in 2019.

Ms Truss has “trashed the last 10 years of workers’ Conservatism”, British news organisations quoted Robert Halfon, chairman of the House of Commons Education Committee, as saying.