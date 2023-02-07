| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

UK energy company BP's profits double to $27.7bn

BP boss Bernard Looney Expand

Close

BP boss Bernard Looney

BP boss Bernard Looney

BP boss Bernard Looney

AP

British energy company BP reported record annual earnings on Tuesday amid growing calls for the U.K. government to boost taxes on companies profiting from the high price of oil and natural gas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The London-based company, which is led by Kerryman Bernard Looney, said underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $27.7bn in 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy