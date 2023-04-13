| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

UK economy takes bigger-than-expected hit from strikes

Commuters are seen with Tower Bridge, in central London as they cross London Bridge during morning rush hour. Expand

Close

Commuters are seen with Tower Bridge, in central London as they cross London Bridge during morning rush hour.

Commuters are seen with Tower Bridge, in central London as they cross London Bridge during morning rush hour.

Commuters are seen with Tower Bridge, in central London as they cross London Bridge during morning rush hour.

Andrew Atkinson and Lucy White

The UK economy stalled unexpectedly in February when strikes crippled the public services but is still likely to perform better than the Bank of England has expected.

Gross domestic product was unchanged from January instead of eking out the 0.1pc growth analysts had expected, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday. The figure for January was revised up to 0.4pc.

Most Watched

Privacy